Grateful Life Community Church opens annual warmth shelter

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Grateful Life Community Church is opening its doors to the homeless community for the annual warmth shelter.

This is the fifth year that they have welcomed the homeless.

Grateful Life provides shelter, food, water, blankets, a place to sleep, and even hot chocolate. The church even has buses that pick up the homeless periodically so they may come and leave as they please.

Church Elder Joe Patterson commended the recent community efforts and contributions.

"They're not becoming weather aware for the homeless community and instead of us having to go search for help, the help is coming to us now, and that, just to know that people do think and care, it's what it's all about," said Patterson.

The temperature is supposed to rise during the week, and the warmth shelter is expected to stop this coming Wednesday.