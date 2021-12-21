Grandmother blames HHA for family’s health issues

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Huntsville grandmother says the Huntsville Housing Authority is ignoring her claims of toxic mold, even after years of doctors warning of the toll it is taking on her family.

For Katina Taylor, her husband, and her granddaughter, Saturday won’t be a Christmas at home. In fact, they worry there won’t be a Christmas at all.

“There’s nothing else I can do except get out of here to save me and my family’s life,” Taylor said. “I fear for me and my family’s life at this point.”

Despite not having enough money to find another Huntsville Housing Authority unit, let alone buy Christmas gifts, Taylor said her doctor advised her to move out for her and her family’s health.

“My husband since I (had been) there has been diagnosed with lung disease, and he’s a stroke patient from this toxic mold. I have vertigo and a lot more going on with me. My grandbaby has had to have surgery, emergency surgery because she was in sleep apnea when she was snoring loud and she couldn’t breathe.”

The Taylors are now in their second motel room since leaving December 3.

Photos taken during a mold check inside the house’s locked HVAC closet reveal what looks to be mold along metal and pipes.

“I do not have access to (the HVAC closet), so I did not know the mold was here when I moved here,” Taylor said.

Meanwhile, HHA Executive Director Antonio McGinnis wasn’t impressed with the images.

“I’m not a mold expert, so at this point, I’m not going to comment (about the images),” McGinnis said. “All I can do is comment on the results that we got from the professionals, and once they provided us with the results or assessment, our team followed up and did what they recommended we do.”

The aforementioned professionals HHA hired – Integrity Heating and Cooling – concluded on paper that the home was not dangerously unhealthy.

“We contract with the professionals to do everything that was recommended during the assessment,” McGinnis repeated. “After that, the job is pretty much complete, and that’s how we treat all of our residents.”

Before moving out, however, a November 22 inspection Taylor ordered herself by Mold Test Company determined the home was “not habitable and poses extreme risk to safety and health.”

The grandmother now wants answers and help for her family.

“I paid $1,875 to get this test done…I will turn this in. I will give it to who I need to give it to,” Taylor said.

Taylor told News 19 she now relies on her daughter and good Samaritans to stay on top of food and medical bills