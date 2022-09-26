HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Huntsville Music Month continues! This week, people aspiring to have a career in the music industry can take part in a special workshop with acclaimed panelists.

The Career and Artist Development Workshop will take place Wednesday, Sep. 28 at the Lee High School Theatre.

The panelists are Grammy winners Ben Lovett and Kelvin Wooten.

Wooten is an acclaimed musician and producer. In addition to producing artists as diverse as H.E.R. and Eric Clapton, Wooten is the founder of WoodaWorx, a production company.

Lovett is a member of Mumford & Sons and the CEO of TVG Hospitality, which operates The Orion Amphitheater at Apollo Park in Huntsville.



The free event begins at 6 p.m. Seating is first come first serve, so organizers recommend getting there early.

Learn more about the event on the City of Huntsville’s website.