HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Graduation ceremonies are already sweeping the nation as loved ones cheer on the class of 2023 – but if you’re not part of the crowd, you might be a part of the traffic.

News 19 has compiled a list of when graduation ceremonies are scheduled to impact downtown Huntsville to (hopefully) help keep you from becoming a traffic statistic.

Here are the ceremonies scheduled for the Von Braun Center this week:

Huntsville

May 22: Westminster Christian Academy, 6 p.m.

May 23: Madison County Schools, 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

May 24: Madison County Schools, 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

May 25: Huntsville City Schools, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

May 25: St. John Paul II Catholic High School, 4 p.m.

For specific details about directions or parking, or to stay aware of any changes, you can check out the VBC event calendar here.