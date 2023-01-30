HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Landscaping and road improvements are expected to hamper traffic on Governor’s Drive west of Memorial Parkway for the next three months, according to City officials.

Weather permitting, Huntsville City said one lane of Governor’s Drive, adjacent to the median, from the parkway to Clinton Avenue will be “temporarily closed” starting Jan. 30.

The temporary closure is planned to take around three months to complete.

City officials said the scheduled work will happen between 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. every day. Two lanes of Governor’s Drive will “always remain open,” according to the City.

Traffic control devices will be placed to help maneuver the area, though drivers are encouraged to slow down and use extreme caution in the area.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can call Alan Clements with the City of Huntsville Engineering at 256-427-5300.