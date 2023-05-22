MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Governor Kay Ivey has appointed a new District Judge in Madison County.

Gov. Ivey’s office announced Monday that Ronald Wayne Smith of Huntsville was appointed District Judge of the 23rd Judicial Circuit, effective immediately.

Smith will fill the spot that was left vacant when Judge Patrick M. Tuten was appointed to fill a new circuit court judgeship, reallocated to the area from Jefferson County in June 2022. It was the first circuit judgeship added to the 23rd Judicial Circuit since 2011, according to the circuit’s website.

Tuten served as district judge from his original appointment on January 18, 2019 until he was appointed circuit judge on July 18, 2022.

The newly appointed district judge graduated from the University of Alabama School of Law in 2000. He spent a few years as a Madison County Assistant District Attorney after graduation.

Over the course of his career, Smith has handled a number of different kinds of cases including family law cases, juvenile criminal and adult criminal cases.

Smith joins Presiding District Judge Donald N. Rizzardi, District Judge Patricia Dunn Demos and District Judge Linda F. Coats in the District Court of the 23rd Judicial Circuit.