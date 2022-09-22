HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Governor Kay Ivey will visit the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering (ASCTE) on Friday, Sept. 22, for the school’s grand opening.

ASCTE is the first school in the nation to focus on integrating cyber technology and engineering into all academic disciplines. It has been open since the fall of 2020 on a transitional site, however, it will now be moving to a permanent spot in Cummings Research Park.

The school is a public, residential magnet high school for students throughout the state. Housing and tuition are free. Applications will open on Nov. 1.

Courtesy, ASCTE – Facebook

Governor Ivey will be joined by Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and ASCTE President Matt Massey to cut the ribbon.