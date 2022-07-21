HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama Human Life Protection Act, a bill establishing a near-total abortion ban in the state, took effect shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade at the end of June. Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels sent a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey this week, asking her to call a special legislative session to address the Alabama abortion law. Ivey denied the request.

Democratic legislators said there is an urgent need to reexamine the language in the Human Life Protection Act. They said it poses potential dangers to expecting mothers.

“When we’re forcing physicians to choose a law that’s unclear to them out of fear instead of doing what they do best, which is taking care of people,” Daniels said. “Then I think our priorities are not in the right place.”

Alabama’s ban on abortion makes one exception; abortion services can be performed if the mother’s life is at stake. Daniels said he believes doctors will be hesitant to perform even life-saving abortions for the fear that they will be prosecuted.

With the next Alabama legislative session more than seven months away, Daniels said the state needs to take action now.

“I have two daughters. I have female constituents,” Daniels said. “I have friends across the state and across the nation, and I don’t know what to say to them.”

Some Republican House members have agreed with Gov. Ivey, saying that a special session is not needed at this time, but many have yet to state how they would vote in the future on proposed changes to the law.

In a statement on Wednesday, Limestone County Rep. Danny Crawford said he does not support the call for a special session.

“I do not think it merits a special session to review the existing law. It is a hard call to review and make exceptions for rape and incest. We can address it in the regular session if clarity is needed.” Rep. Danny Crawford, (R) Limestone County

News 19 tried to contact several other North Alabama legislators, but they did not respond.

Daniels said he will continue to push for change, including trying to create legal exemptions for pregnant victims of rape and incest.

“I urge every person to call your representatives and urge them to call the governor and ask the governor to consider a special session,” Daniels said.

Daniels and other Democratic legislators have created a petition that asks Governor Ivey to call a special session.