Gov. Ivey authorizes flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Eula Battle

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey has authorized the flags in Huntsville to be flown at half-staff during Eula Battle’s interment.

The governor expressed her condolences in a letter to Mayor Tommy Battle.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I hereby authorize flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of your loving wife Eula Catherin Sammons Battle, who passed away yesterday after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Mrs. Battle was a beloved member of the city of Huntsville and was highly respected by all that had the pleasure of knowing her. Her passion for education was evident in all that she did in and outside of the classroom. For over three decades, she taught and inspired our youngest learners, and then after retiring, she took her devotion to education a step further by establishing the commendable Free 2 Teach program. As a native Huntsvillian, she truly cared about making a difference in her community, and therefore, took an active role in many service organizations, garnering much admiration.

Your wife leaves behind an incredible legacy, one that is sure to continue to positively impact your great city. On behalf of th4e entire state, I extend my deepest sympathies and prayers to you, your son, and the entire Battle family, as well as the people of Huntsville.

The flags in the city of Huntsville may be flown at half-staff on the day of Mrs. Battle’s interment until sunset.”

Governor Kay Ivy