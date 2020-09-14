Google Fiber to test faster service option in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Google Fiber is looking to offer internet access with double the speed it’s currently offering, and they are looking for people to test it.

Huntsville and Nashville are pilot cities for the internet provider’s new 2-gig internet service.

Customers who are interested can sign up as a trusted tester for Google.

All Huntsville and Nashville customers are expected to get access to the faster service later this year. Most other cities Google Fiber serves will get access in early 2021.

Google Fiber and its wireless version, Google Fiber Webpass, are available in 19 cities. Google Fiber first became available in Huntsville in 2017.