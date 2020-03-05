Go With a Pro at the Spring Home + Garden Show happening March 6-8

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Spring Home + Garden Show returns to the Von Braun Center for its 32nd consecutive year on March 6-8.

The show, hosted by the Huntsville Madison County Builders Association, gives attendees the opportunity to meet with industry experts in the Huntsville Metro Area.

The focus of the show will be on home & building products, landscaping, building & remodeling, and outdoor living. With over 200 companies occupying more than 100,000 square feet of exhibit space, the show is your single source for everything inside and out. Consumers will find helpful tips on outdoor living spaces, spring landscaping, building, remodeling and many other home products and services.

All attendees will have the opportunity to attend live seminars hosted by industry experts featuring the latest trends in building and products for your home to see how smart home automation can benefit your home and lifestyle in the Smart Home Technology feature area.

Get all of your gardening questions answered. The Master Gardeners of North Alabama will be on hand all weekend during the show. Their booth will be staffed with a team of extraordinary, experienced gardeners offering guests a plethora of plant knowledge.

Door prizes will be offered by many of the exhibitors. Additionally, attendees will receive a ‘passport’ which is their opportunity to win additional prizes.

The Family Fun Zone makes the show a destination for the whole family! With fun yard sized games, this will be an area sure to bring out the kid in everyone! Throughout the weekend, local rescue organizations will be present with some of their adoptable pets. Furget Me Not Animal Rescue will be here Friday from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.; A New Leash on Life from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday; and Friends of Rescue on Sunday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Come by and take your new best friend home.

Show hours are:

Friday, March 6 – 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Single-day passes are $10 per person; early bird weekend passes are $10 per person (sale ends March 5); children 16 & under are free. Starting March 6, the price for a weekend pass will increase to $12.00 so be sure to get your ticket early to save money! Visit the Huntsville Home Shows website for more information.

Seniors (62+) who present their identification cards will also be given $1.00 off admission price. Special pricing on Sunday for police officers, firefighters, active and retired military personnel & school employees & educators will receive free admission with valid ID.