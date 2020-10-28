Global Data expert fills executive role at Davidson in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Davidson in Huntsville is welcoming a new executive to the team.

Lisa Hammitt will be the new Executive Vice President of Artificial Intelligence & Data Analysis. According to the release, Hammitt is a 28-year veteran in Artificial Intelligence and Big Data.

“Having Lisa join Team Davidson reflects our focus on solving our Nation’s toughest problems. It takes genuine talent to tackle our most difficult challenges – Lisa brings a unique level of technical expertise and performance excellence in AI and advanced data analytics that will directly benefit our customers,” says Davidson President Maj. Gen. John W. Holly (Ret.).

Artificial Intelligence is not a new notion for Team Davidson. AI technologies underpin our unique intellectual properties including cybersecurity services, the keystone of our diverse, solutions-driven portfolio. The strategic decision to target and recruit a highly trusted and sought-after global AI pioneer demonstrates our commitment to explosive enterprise expansion and unprecedented growth in both private and public sectors.

Davidson has welcomed Lisa Hammitt as our new Executive Vice President of Artificial Intelligence & Data Analysis. Hammitt is a 28-year veteran in Artificial Intelligence and Big Data. Lisa was most recently the Global Vice President of AI & Data at VISA. She sits on the board of directors for Clear Channel Outdoor, Glassbox, Sumo Logic, and chairs the board of Beseeq, Inc. Before VISA and Beseeq, Lisa ran Watson at IBM and held senior positions at Salesforce and HP. Lisa is a primary inventor of broad search and content management systems and has patents pending relating to deep learning AI systems. She has degrees from UC Berkeley and has completed graduate-level AI coursework at Stanford and executive education at Harvard. Hammitt’s move to Huntsville reinforces an upward trend among her industry peers.

“Given the irrefutable history of innovation at Davidson and the pedigree of our founding pioneers, Drs. Dorothy & Julian Davidson, I feel as though I am standing on the shoulders of giants and Huntsville is at the center of the next wave of technology,” Hammitt humbly states. “Imagine your whole career leading up to this moment, that you have the privilege to reimagine the toughest AI challenge that exists ­– I’m truly honored.”