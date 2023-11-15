HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville’s oldest surviving African American cemetery has been added to the U.S. Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places.

Glenwood Cemetary was established in 1870 on ten acres of land between Holmes and Clinton Avenues. The souls that rest there are of people who were born slaves, emancipated, and then lived out the remainder of their days in the “separate but equal” South.

“The people buried here came from all walks of life; they were mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, husbands and wives,” said Donna Castellano, Executive Director of the Historic Huntsville Foundation. “By preserving Glenwood Cemetery, we pay our respects to those buried here and their history.”

This is Huntsville’s 75th resource to be added to the federal registry. Dr. Caroline Swope, a local historic preservation specialist, prepared the nomination, and was supported by Ollye Conley, a retired educator and historian.

“We are thrilled to have Glenwood Cemetery listed on the National Register of Historic Places,” said Katie Stamps, City Preservation Planner. “The bar for listing cemeteries to the National Register is extremely high. It is a testament to the historical significance of Glenwood and the hard work of people like Mrs. Conley and Dr. Swope that this sacred place is now designated at the federal level.”

Some notable people buried in the cemetery are physician Burges Scruggs and editor of the Huntsville Gazette Charles Hendley Jr.