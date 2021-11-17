Give the gift of warmth this holiday season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – This holiday season, why not give the gift of warmth?

From now through December 10, 2021 the Alabama Non-Violent Offenders Organization (ANVOO) is collecting new and gently used winter clothing for clients and their families.

There is a need for hoodies, jackets, coats and pullovers. If you don’t have any of these to give, donations of gift cards or cash to purchase such items are greatly appreciated.

There is also a need for understanding. Those involved with these outreaches say there’s a misconception that everyone who has been to prison must be a bad person.

As one former inmate, now business owner says, “these are talented people who made mistakes, people who could contribute to society but haven’t found the opportunity.”

The mission of Alabama Non-Violent Offenders Organization is to help those seeking to regain their place in society find those opportunities.

ANVOO connects non-violent offenders with the resources and services that can help them reach their full potential as productive members within their families and community.

Donations for the Winter Essentials Drive may be dropped off at 701 Andrew Jackson Way in Huntsville.

For more information, call (256) 288-3175. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00am-4:00pm.

You can also learn more about this non-profit and United Way partner agency, while enjoying a bowl of delicious chili at ANVOO’s Chili Cook-off Fundraiser.

Donations will be accepted at the event, which will take place from 3:00pm-7:00pm on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

It will be at the Richard Showers Center, located at 4600 Blue Spring Road in Huntsville.

If you’d like to enter your chili, please register before December 3, 2021, by contacting Lee Langston at (256) 288-3175 or Lindsay Pollard at (256) 759-0295.

All registered chili cooking participants will be asked to arrive at 2:00pm on December 8. The judging will begin at 2:30pm. There is no cost to enter and you could win a prize.