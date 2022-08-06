HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Decreasing blood supplies continue to plague local hospitals, so two organizations are teaming up to help ease the shortage.

LifeSouth and Huntsville Hospital will be hosting an emergency blood drive at the main medical center (101 Sivley Road SW) on Tuesday, August 9. From 7 a.m.-3 p.m., the community is encouraged to stop by and help ease the shortage. For doing their part, donors will receive a $20 e-gift card to a business of their choice. LifeSouth requires blood center staff to wear masks, and will be following Huntsville Hospital’s masking policy during the blood drive.

Under HH’s masking policy, those donating need to:

Be 16 years old or older

Have no symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell)

Have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 or exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last seven days

Wear a face mask at all times while inside the hospital, observe social distancing, and sanitize hands frequently

LifeSouth said blood collections are typically more difficult in the summer with regular donors traveling and schools closed. At the same time, blood usage increases during the summer months, according to LifeSouth making the situation even more critical.

Patients in Madison County and surrounding hospitals rely on LifeSouth blood donors more than ever during the summer months to ensure that blood is available when they need it. All blood donated stays in the community to help your neighbors in need. LifeSouth District Director Kelley McPhail

To donate, donors need to be 17 or older (or 16 with a signed permission form from a parent/guardian), weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in good health.

More information about donating, including specific questions for those who take aspirin, have diabetes, cancer, or high blood pressure, among other medical concerns, can be found on the LifeSouth website or by calling (888) 795-2707.

Can’t make the Huntsville Hospital blood drive, but still want to donate at a time/location that works better? Visit the LifeSouth website for a full list of upcoming blood drives at donor centers or aboard the traveling bloodmobile.