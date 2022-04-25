HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – META’s Huntsville Data Center has awarded Girls Inc. of Huntsville a $15,000 grant to go towards STEM education.

The grant money will go toward the summer education program that Girls Inc. of Huntsville hosts every year. The organization will also host their 50th anniversary, the Fuel Her Fire Campaign.

The goal of the campaign is to raise money in order to offer the Girls Inc. experience to more girls in the Huntsville area. Girls Inc. of Huntsville Executive Director Stephanie Malone is excited to receive this grant.

“At Girls Inc. of Huntsville we are always trying to add more stimulation to our after school curriculum. STEM education along with exposure to trade skills is fundamental to everything we do here,” Malone said. “We cannot be more thankful that META and its Huntsville Data Center have chosen us for this opportunity.”

Earlier this year, Mayor Tommy Battle declared 2022 “Year of the Girl” in honor of Girls Inc. of Huntsville’s 50th anniversary.

“For 50 years, Girls Inc. of Huntsville has been growing leaders in our community. That’s something that has made Huntsville a better place,” said Mayor Battle. “Every year should be the ‘year of the girl.’”

To make a donation or learn more about the organization, check out their website.