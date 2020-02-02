Girl Scout Cookie season underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Girl Scout Cookie season has officially arrived.

Saturday morning troop volunteers from all over Alabama came to pick up their pre-ordered cookies for the 2020 season.

The cookie season teaches the girls life and business skills, as well as management, goal setting, and people skills.

One troop leader is setting their girl's goal of going to the happiest place on Earth.

"Last year we did 25 booths I think, and we'll do it again this year. They're earning their way to Disney. They're learning that if you want something, you have to work for it," said Melissa Johnson, volunteer and troop leader.

There will be about 850,000 packages of cookies distributed between Huntsville, Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, and Florence.