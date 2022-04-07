HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A barbecue restaurant in Huntsville caught fire on Thursday.

According to Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR), multiple units responded to a blaze at 3319 Memorial Parkway, the address for Gibson’s BBQ. The restaurant started here in Huntsville in 1956.

HFR say they don’t know yet how the fire started, and there is no confirmation on how extensive the damage was. The owners were alerted to the blaze by their neighbors.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said there did not appear to be any injuries related to the fire.

This is a developing story.