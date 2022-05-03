HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A popular restaurant in the Rocket City will be reopening, but it’s going to take a while.

Gibson’s Bar-B-Q said Tuesday in a Facebook post that the restaurant will remain closed while waiting for all the insurance paperwork to be completed. According to the post, it could be 6-9 months before they reopen.

Gibson’s caught fire in early April. At the time, owner Art Sanford told News 19 that the 66-year tradition will continue.

“We’ve done it since we were born. This is all we know. We’re here because we love Huntsville and Huntsville loves us. We’ll be back. It might take a little but Gibson’s won’t be gone. We’ll be back.”