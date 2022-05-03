HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the Huntsville Community Watch Association is hosting an event focused on all things mental health.

From 6-8 p.m. at the Huntsville Embassy Suites Hotel Big Spring Ballroom (800 Monroe Street), the CWA will be hosting a mental health symposium.

There will be a panel discussion and Q&A. The panel will feature:

Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger

State Representative Rex Reynolds

Licensed counselor, mental health screener, and master addiction counselor Lucy Douglas

WellStone CEO Jeremy Blair

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Alabama Statewide Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Administrative Coordinator John Hollingsworth

Capt. Jonathan Ware from the Huntsville Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Team

The panel’s moderator will be Kenny Anderson, the Director of Multicultural Affairs for the City of Huntsville. Topics of discussion include the mental health committal process, what’s new in the Alabama Legislature, community methal health services, law enforcement training and response to those experiencing a mental health crisis, and more.

Several organizations will also be at the fair answering questions and handing out information, including:

Partnership for a Drug Free Community

Huntsville VA Clinic

NAMI Alabama

Charity Tracker

Huntsville Police CIT

Madison Police CIT

North Alabama Mental Health Coalition

WellStone Behavioral Health Center

Carl Wilkerson (Licensed Counselor and Advanced Alcohol and Drug Counselor)

Huntsville Community Watch Association

Parking and admission to the event are free.