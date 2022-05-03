HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the Huntsville Community Watch Association is hosting an event focused on all things mental health.
From 6-8 p.m. at the Huntsville Embassy Suites Hotel Big Spring Ballroom (800 Monroe Street), the CWA will be hosting a mental health symposium.
There will be a panel discussion and Q&A. The panel will feature:
- Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger
- State Representative Rex Reynolds
- Licensed counselor, mental health screener, and master addiction counselor Lucy Douglas
- WellStone CEO Jeremy Blair
- National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Alabama Statewide Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Administrative Coordinator John Hollingsworth
- Capt. Jonathan Ware from the Huntsville Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Team
The panel’s moderator will be Kenny Anderson, the Director of Multicultural Affairs for the City of Huntsville. Topics of discussion include the mental health committal process, what’s new in the Alabama Legislature, community methal health services, law enforcement training and response to those experiencing a mental health crisis, and more.
Several organizations will also be at the fair answering questions and handing out information, including:
- Partnership for a Drug Free Community
- Huntsville VA Clinic
- NAMI Alabama
- Charity Tracker
- Huntsville Police CIT
- Madison Police CIT
- North Alabama Mental Health Coalition
- WellStone Behavioral Health Center
- Carl Wilkerson (Licensed Counselor and Advanced Alcohol and Drug Counselor)
- Huntsville Community Watch Association
Parking and admission to the event are free.