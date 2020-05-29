Get fit for free at Big Spring Park Saturday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two free fitness events are coming to Big Spring Park Saturday morning, May 30.

The annual Mayor’s Bike Ride and Healthy Huntsville’s Fitness in the Park are returning.

Every year in May and June, Healthy Huntsville hosts Fitness in the Park – a free in person workout.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, so far those classes have been turned into videos that are posted on the Healthy Huntsville Facebook page.

Starting Saturday, in-person classes are making a comeback. you can meet at Big Spring Park for a free one-hour Pilates class.

Fitness in the Park starts at 9 a.m. at Big Spring Park East.

Registration for the Mayor’s Bike Ride is at 9:30 a.m. near the YMCA entrance and the race starts at 10 a.m.

Both activities are free.