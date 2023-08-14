HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Nerds across the Rocket City said “Oh My!” as the first guest of the 2024 Huntsville Comic & Pop Culture Expo was announced Monday.

The Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo started off its week by confirming George Takei is expected to attend.

George Takei is a Japanese-American actor, author and activist best known for his role as Hikaru Sulu, the helmsman of the starship USS Enterprise on the television series Star Trek.

This year, the event is set to happen April 12-14 at the Von Braun Center South Hall.

Tickets are on sale now, with weekend passes starting at $50 for early shoppers.

Other guests have yet to be announced, but geeks can expect more announcements to be dropped this week.

Unfortunately, all guest availability is subject to change. Keep your fingers crossed that Sulu’s booking remains locked in.