HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Geospatial experts from around the world will be gathering in the Rocket City for the Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) member meeting.

The 126th meeting of the OGC will take place June 5-9 at the Huntsville Botanical Garden. While the meeting is only open to OGC members, there will be multiple sessions for the public to participate as well on topics such as geospatial data visualization, Internet of Things (IoT) connected systems, and defense and intelligence.

The conference will feature a week of informational breakout sessions, working groups, and keynotes by Tod Johanesen, Director of Office of Special Programs at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), U.S. Geospatial Intelligence Foundation CEO Ronda Schrenk and Esri Director of Global National Government Patty Mims.

Special programming will cover topics including:

Defense and intelligence

Climate and disaster resilience

Space and sensors

Citing the region’s strong ties to the aerospace and defense industries, Mayor Battle said Huntsville has emerged as a key market for the geospatial industry.

“This conference is a significant event for Huntsville,” Battle said. “As a major contributor to space, defense and other technology-related industries, Huntsville understands the importance of keeping our community on the cutting-edge of geospatial advancements. We look forward to welcoming members of the OGC to Huntsville and are excited to learn more about the technologies and collaborations that develop from this elite group.”

The conference will include geospatial businesses and government agencies from around the world including, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Thailand and elsewhere.

Click here for more information on how to attend and to register for the public sessions.

“We hope our region takes advantage of this opportunity to learn the latest on connecting people with technology,” Mayor Battle said. “It will also be a great chance to network with top geospatial experts from around the globe.”