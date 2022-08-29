HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Gas prices have fallen once again in Huntsville…but there are hints that they could be leveling off.

According to GasBuddy, a gallon of gas averaged $3.43/gallon Monday in the Rocket City, down 3.5 cents over the last week. This is 39.5 cents per gallon lower than the same time in July, but 65.7 cents higher than the same time in 2021.

Across Huntsville, the cheapest station was selling gas for $3.25/gallon Sunday, with the most expensive charging $3.79/gallon – a difference of 54 cents.

On a state level, Huntsville’s prices continue to be some of the cheapest – prices across Alabama ranged from $3.14/gallon all the way up to $4.39/gallon, a difference of $1.25/gallon.

Across the region, prices moderated.

Birmingham – $3.43/gallon, down 1.6 cents over the last week

Chattanooga – $3.32/gallon, up 5.1 cents over the last week

Tennessee – $3.42/gallon, up 0.6 cents per gallon over the last week

Nationwide, GasBuddy’s average dropped for the 11th straight week, averaging $3.81/gallon. This is a drop of five cents over the last week, 39.8 cents from the same time in July, and 69.1 cents higher than the same time in 2021.

“The national average has declined for another week, extending the slide for the eleventh straight week. Gas prices are now $1.20 per gallon lower than mid-June with Americans spending $450 million less on gasoline every day as a result. Some issues have developed that we’re keeping a close eye on, including the shut down of the largest refinery in the Midwest. While that refinery may get back online sooner rather than later, it’s not impossible that down the road the situation could impact prices in the region. For the rest of the country, however, we’ll continue to see prices moderate. This is of course subject to hurricane season, and it does appear that the tropics are starting to see some activity, so there’s no guarantee the decline will continue.” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan