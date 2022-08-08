HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – For the eighth week in a row, GasBuddy said gas prices have continued falling in Huntsville and across the nation.

In Huntsville, the average price was $3.69/gallon Monday, down 59.3 cents from the same time in July, but that price stood 89.1 cents higher than the same time in 2021. Individual stations across Huntsville are close to that average – the cheapest station was charged $3.30/gallon Sunday, while the most expensive station was charging $3.99/gallon, a difference of 69 cents.

On a state level, Huntsville was again towards the middle of the pack. The lowest price in Alabama was $3.08/gallon Sunday, while the highest was $4.49/gallon, a difference of $1.41.

Gas prices continued their decline on a regional level as well:

Birmingham: $3.61/gallon, down 16.1 cents from last week

Chattanooga: $3.46/gallon, down 16 cents from last week

Tennessee: $3.58/gallon, down 16.1 cents from last week

Nationwide, GasBuddy’s average dropped to $4.01/gallon, down 15.8 cents from last week. The national average is down 68.7 cents from the same time in July, but still 83.6 cents higher than the same time in 2021. Diesel fell as well nationwide, down 13.1 cents to $5.14/gallon.

And the good news could keep coming – both for diesel and regular gas.

The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week. By the end of the week, one hundred thousand stations will be at $3.99 or less. Diesel continues to decline as well, and will likely soon fall under $5 per gallon. We’ve even seen nearly a dozen stations in low-priced states fall under $2.99, a welcome return to some lucky motorists in areas of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa. The groundwork is laid for a ninth week of decline, with areas of the West Coast soon ditching the $5 per gallon average. While I’m upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we’re starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption. GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan