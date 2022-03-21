Gas prices fell across the area over the last week, according to GasBuddy.

Locally, a gallon of gas averaged $4.01/gallon, $1.38 more than the same time in 2021 and 75.6 cents higher than the same time in February. There was a lot of variance around that average – the cheapest gas in Huntsville Sunday was $3.85/gallon with the most expensive clocking in at $4.33/gallon, a difference of 48 cents.

Huntsville is still below the national average – GasBuddy reported the national average was $4.23/gallon – a drop of nine cents over the last week. However, the national average still stands 71.5 cents higher than the same time in February and $1.37 higher than the same time in 2021.

GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan cautioned that prices could still fluctuate due to global supply and demand, COVID-19, and the Russo-Ukrainian war, but he did share some good news.

“For the first time in 12 weeks, the national average price of gasoline has declined. While the decline is still subject to changes in global supply and demand, Covid and Russia’s war on Ukraine, we are poised to see additional downdrafts at the pump this week in most areas. For now, gasoline demand has shown absolutely no signs of buckling under the pressure of higher prices, even as California nears an average of $6 per gallon, with spring break travel well underway. If the situation does worsen, with more oil being kept away from global markets, it’s not impossible that gas prices would still have to climb a considerable amount for Americans to start curbing their insatiable demand for gasoline.” Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis

Gas prices in neighboring areas are fell as well:

Birmingham – $4.06/gallon, down 13.2 cents from last week

Chattanooga – $3.98/gallon, down 10.2 cents from last week

Tennessee – $4.03/gallon, down 7.9 cents from last week