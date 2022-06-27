HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – According to one national gas survey, gas prices in Huntsville continue to fall.

As of Monday morning, GasBuddy reported gas averaged $4.46/gallon in Huntsville, down 7.5 cents over the last week. This figure is 19.1 cents higher than the same time in May and $1.70 higher than the same time in 2021.

Nationally, the average now stands at $4.88/gallon, down 8.8 cents over the last week. The national figure stands 28.3 cents higher than the same time in May and $1.79 higher than the same time in 2021. While unleaded has fallen, diesel has risen slightly; it’s up 2.6 cents to $5.80/gallon.

Across the state, the cheapest gas station was $4.06/gallon Sunday, while the highest was $4.96/gallon. Back in Huntsville, the cheapest gas station Sunday was $4.19/gallon, while the highest was $4.79/gallon.

Average gas prices have continued to fall across the region as well:

Birmingham: $4.48/gallon, down 8.3 cents from last week

Chattanooga: $4.36/gallon, down 10.7 cents from last week

Tennessee: $4.49/gallon, down nine cents from last week.

Patrick De Hann, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis, said while the drop is good and could continue, there are things to watch out for that could send prices climbing yet again.

Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround, and risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump.” Patrick De Hann, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis