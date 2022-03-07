HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – More pain at the gas pump came with Monday’s price update from GasBuddy.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the Rocket City stood at $3.89/gallon, based on a survey of 261 stations across the city. This stands 74.8 cents higher than the same time in February and $1.40 higher than the same time in 2021.

There was a large variance in gas prices around that average. The cheapest station was charging $3.59/gallon with the most expensive charging $4.49/gallon, a difference of $1.32/gallon.

Nationwide, the average price of gas broke the $4/gallon mark Saturday. As of Monday, the national average stood at $4.06/gallon, up 61.1 cents from the same time in February and $1.29 higher than the same time last year.

The rise isn’t just affecting the Huntsville metro – GasBuddy is reporting increases well over 30 cents in the Chattanooga metro, Birmingham metro, and across the Volunteer State:

Birmingham – $3.93/gallon, up 57.1 cents in the last week

Chattanooga – $3.81/gallon, up 36.4 cents in the last week

Tennessee – $3.87/gallon, up 44.7 cents in the last week

While Huntsville is certainly feeling the pinch, one GasBuddy official said California could be heading for $6/gallon in some places. “There are few words to describe the unprecedented rise in gasoline prices over the last week, with massive spikes coast to coast in both gasoline and diesel prices, as oil prices jump to their highest since 2008. Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50/gal. California could be heading for $5.50 per gallon with more stations charging $6 and beyond,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty. As we lose a major global producer under the weight of deserving bipartisan sanctions for invading a sovereign country, the cost is high. Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen.” Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis