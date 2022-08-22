HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville’s gas prices fell once again over the week, and by some measures, were the lowest in Alabama.

According to GasBuddy, Huntsville’s average fell to $3.46 Monday, down 9.9 cents over the last week and 49.7 cents from the same time in July. However, the city average is still 68.8 cents higher than the same time in 2021.

Prices varied wildly across the city; the cheapest station in town was charging $2.89/gallon Sunday, with the most expensive charging $3.89/gallon – a difference of a dollar.

However, on a state level, that $2.89/gallon was the cheapest in Alabama. The most expensive station in the state was charging $4.39/gallon, a statewide difference of $1.50/gallon.

Across the region, prices continued their fall.

Birmingham – $3.45/gallon, down 9.1 cents from last week

Chattanooga – $3.27/gallon, down 9.1 cents from last week

Tennessee – $3.42/gallon, down 6.1 cents from last week

Nationwide, the average price of gas fell to $3.86/gallon, down 5.1 cents over the last week and 51.3 cents from the same time in July. However, the national average is still 72.2 cents higher than the same time in 2021. The national average for diesel fell 6.3 cents over the last week, too, now standing at $4.97/gallon.

GasBuddy analysis said for some areas of the country, these declining prices will continue…but not in the South.

While some areas saw gas prices rise slightly last week, the national average saw yet another weekly decline, extending the streak to ten straight weeks. The pace of declines is certainly slowing down as oil prices have bounced up slightly, but the West Coast and Northeastern U.S. are areas that still may see gas prices decline, while the South and Midwest see the drop fade and potentially slight increases. In addition to falling gasoline prices, the average price of diesel has fallen below $5 per gallon for the first time since March, likely helping to cool off aggressive inflation numbers. Thus far, Mother Nature has spared us from disruptions from hurricanes, but that remains a wildcard as we head into the peak of hurricane season. GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan