Decatur gas station employee is fearful with double homicide suspect on the loose

DECATUR, Ala. — Authorities continue the search for Ricardo Bass, the suspect in two robbery-homicides in two separate cities on the same day. U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information leading to his arrest.

With Bass still on the loose, a worker of the gas station where one homicide occurred tells News 19 that she is scared.

“He’s wanted in Decatur because of the shooting situation that happened on Thursday,” said Irene Cardenas-Martinez, the public information liaison for Decatur Police Department. “Huntsville police have also connected him to a fatal shooting that happened earlier that morning.”

It all started Thursday morning in Huntsville when a call to police came in around 5:50 a.m. of a dead body found on McVay Street. It was later confirmed the victim, Jeffrey Carden, was robbed before being killed by a gunshot wound.

Huntsville Police Department told News 19 Wednesday that Carden was picking up a coworker for work when the incident unfolded. Major Crimes investigators believe the incident was random, and the suspect and victim did not know each other.

Then only a few hours later, another robbery-shooting happened in Decatur. Around 6:20 a.m., Decatur Police responded to the Wavaho Gas Station on Wilson Street.

DPD officers found a man, dead from gunshot wounds, later to be identified as Mark Nicholson. Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a robbery.

Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen said Nicholson was pumping gas, when he was approached by the suspect, robbed, and shot.

A Wavaho employee also tells News 19 that Bass walked around the food market, seeming like he was going to buy something before leaving, walking up to Nicholson at gas pump two to get money before shooting three times. She describes seeing all this on surveillance footage.

HPD says when Major Crimes Investigators heard about the shooting in Decatur, they made contact with Decatur investigators. Huntsville Police later saw that same video as the Wavaho employee, and identified the suspect in both homicides as 40-year-old Ricardo Bass.

Now, Decatur Police, Huntsville Police, and the U.S. Marshalls are working to find Bass to take him into custody but they need community help. Tips the public can provide are crucial.

“It’s really important for the community to reach out if they have any information or credible tips just because we can’t be everywhere,” said Cardenas-Martinez. “That’s really what it comes down to. We really do rely on the community to come forward.”

She added that tips will remain anonymous, as well as the receiver of the $5,000 award for the U.S. Marshalls.

Bass is believed to still be in North Alabama, but officials warn that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Court records show Bass is currently out on bond after he was arrested in Decatur for allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint in April.

HPD investigators learned Bass also has ties to Huntsville, including a previous arrest in the general area where the McVay St. murder happened.

When News 19 looked into Madison County Jail Records, even more arrests were found, dating back to 2004. Some of those arrests were for possession of a pistol by a violent felon, promoting prison contraband, and several drug arrests.