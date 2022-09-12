HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The good news keeps coming when it comes to gas prices in the Rocket City.

Prices fell again throughout the last week, down 8.3 cents to $3.28/gallon Monday. This is 31.6 cents lower than the same time in August, but 48.2 cents higher than the same time in 2021.

Across the city, prices varied wildly Sunday. The cheapest station was selling gas for $2.97/gallon, while the most expensive was selling gas for $3.69/gallon, a difference of 72 cents per gallon.

As has been the trend, Huntsville continues to boast some of the cheapest prices in the state. The cheapest station in Alabama was selling gas for $2.88/gallon, with the highest selling gas for $4.35/gallon, a difference of $1.47/gallon.

Average prices fell across the region as well.

Birmingham – $3.27/gallon, down 10.9 cents over the last week

Chattanooga – $3.04/gallon, down 17.8 cents over the last week

Tennessee – $3.23/gallon, down 10.8 cents over the last week

Nationwide, the national average price fell once again, down 7.6 cents to $3.67/gallon. This is down 26.9 cents from the same time in August, but 52.3 cents higher than the same time in 2021. Diesel fell as well, down 5.5 cents to a new national average of $5.01/gallon.

One analyst said it’s all about location when it comes to future gas prices – and there’s good news for the South.

“We continue to see the national average price of gasoline decline, now for the thirteenth straight week. But, we’re seeing drastically different price behaviors from coast to coast, with some areas seeing noticeable increases while others are seeing decreases. Refinery issues in California are leading to increases in areas supplied by the state’s refineries, including areas of Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and of course, California. Gasoline supply remains tight for the East Coast with some modest moves up, while prices continue to edge lower in the Plains, South and areas of the Great Lakes. For now, I believe the drop in prices will overpower the increases, leading to potentially another decline this week, but we’re in a very fragile time and certainly could see a broader move higher in the weeks ahead.” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan