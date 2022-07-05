HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Gas prices are down once again in Huntsville.

GasBuddy reports prices fell 9.1 cents over the last week, averaging $4.35/gallon in the Rocket City as of Tuesday morning. Prices are now 17.7 cents lower than the same time in June, but $1.58/gallon higher than the same time in 2021.

Across the city, there was a large variance in prices – the lowest gas price in Huntsville Monday was $3.97/gallon. The most expensive was $4.79/gallon, a difference of 82 cents.

Across the state, the difference was even wider. The cheapest gas was $3.96/gallon, while the most expensive was $5.49/gallon, a difference of $1.53/gallon.

As expected, and for the third straight week, average gasoline prices have fallen to their lowest level in over a month. The price of wholesale gasoline has plummeted, providing price relief as millions of Americans hit the road for the holiday weekend. While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday. For the time being, Americans are spending nearly $100 million per day less on gasoline than when prices peaked a few weeks ago, and that’s well-needed relief at a time when gas prices remain near records. GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Hann

Average gas prices continued to fall in nearby areas, too:

Birmingham – $4.39/gallon, down 10.6 cents from last week

Chattanooga – $4.24/gallon, down 9.1 cents from last week

Tennessee – $4.39/gallon, down 10 cents from last week

On a national level, unleaded and diesel prices have fallen over the last week. Unleaded averaged $4.78/gallon Tuesday, down 10.4 cents from last week. Diesel fell 6.3 cents, averaging $5.72/gallon.