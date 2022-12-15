HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Gas prices across North Alabama continue to fall as winter weather causes and less daylight deter drivers from hitting the roads.

The latest data from the American Automobile Association (AAA) shows the average gas price in Alabama as $2.85, as of December 15, 2022. That’s down 12 cents from one week ago and more than 40 cents from one month ago.

The average price of gas this time last year was just over $3 per gallon.

On a county-by-county basis, gas prices in the majority of counties in North Alabama hovered around the average price statewide. Here’s a breakdown of each county’s average price and the lowest price in each county, according to AAA and GasBuddy:

Colbert County: $2.69 (average price) Circle K, located at 2525 Avalon Avenue, Muscle Shoals, Ala.: $2.52 per gallon

DeKalb County: $2.84 (average price) Aroney Express, located at 6392 County Road 26, Boaz, Ala.: $2.69 per gallon

Franklin County: $2.80 (average price) Murphy USA, located at 13669 U.S. Highway 43, Russellville, Ala.: $2.68 per gallon

Jackson County: $2.86 (average price) MAPCO, located at 43118 U.S. Highway 72, Stevenson, Ala.: $2.71 per gallon

Lauderdale County: $2.87 (average price) Chevron, located at 801 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, Ala.: $2.69 per gallon

Lawrence County: $2.82 (average price) Wavaho, located at 3776 Alabama Highway 20, Town Creek, Ala.: $2.65 per gallon

Limestone County: $2.78 (average price) BP, located at 1606 W Market Street, Athens, Ala.: $2.65 per gallon

Madison County: $2.84 (average price) Marathon, located at 11451 Memorial Parkway S, Huntsville, Ala.: $2.59 per gallon

Marshall County: $2.71 (average price) Murphy USA, located at 1468 N Brindlee Mountain Parkway, Arab, Ala.: $2.59 per gallon

Morgan County: $2.78 (average price) Texaco, located at 1539 Alabama Highway 157, Danville, Ala.: $2.59 per gallon

$2.78 (average price)

To see more gas prices across the State of Alabama, visit gasprices.aaa.com.