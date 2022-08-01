HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Gas prices continued their decline Monday morning across Huntsville.

According to GasBuddy, a gallon of gas averaged $3.80 across the Rocket City. That’s 59.8 cents lower than July 1, but $1.01/gallon higher than August 1, 2021.

As for finding the cheapest gas in Huntsville, it’s all about price shopping. The cheapest station in Huntsville was $3.41/gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.09/gallon, a difference of 68 cents.

Across the state, the price variance grew even larger, but Huntsville was in the middle of the pack. In Alabama, the cheapest gas was $3.31/gallon, while the most expensive was $4.49/gallon, a difference of $1.18/gallon.

Prices continued to fall across the region, too.

Birmingham – $3.77/gallon, down 16.4 cents over the last week

Chattanooga – $3.62/gallon, down 13.4 cents over the last week

Tennessee – $3.75/gallon, down 16.2 cents over the last week

Nationwide, the national average has fallen as well – it’s now $4.17/gallon, down 15.9 cents over the last week, down 65.9 cents since July 1, but $1.02/gallon higher than August 1, 2021. Over the last week, diesel fell nationwide as well. It’s now averaging $5.27/gallon, down 14.8 cents.

And more good news could still be on the way.

“We continue to see average gas prices falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week. Even better, nearly 20 states have also seen their average decline to $3.99 or less, with over 70,000 stations now at that level or below. The outlook is for a continued drop in most areas, however, some supply tightness in areas of the Northeastern U.S. could push prices up slightly until inventories rise, or imports do. For now, Americans are seeing prices nearly 90 cents lower than their mid-June peak and are spending close to $330 million less on gasoline every day as a result. As long as oil prices hold at these levels or lower, we’ll see another decline in most areas this week.” Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis