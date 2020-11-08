UPDATE: 1 seriously injured after motorcycle hits gas line, leads to leak and 2 block evacuation in northeast Huntsville

Huntsville

1:25 P.M. UPDATE: In a second Nixle alert, Huntsville Police asked residents evacuated due to the gas to go talk to police at the intersection of Haynes and Reuben.

12: 30 P.M. UPDATE: Huntsville Police said a motorcycle hit a gas line in the 1700-block of Haynes Avenue just after 11:30 a.m., causing the gas leak and evacuation.

HEMSI Spokesman Don Webster confirmed the driver was taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in serious condition.

As of 12:30 p.m., Huntsville Fire and Huntsville Utilities were heading to the house to clear the gas leak.

Huntsville Utilities was called to the 1700-block of Haynes Ave. after a motorcycle ran into a gas meter Sunday morning.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police said multiple homes were evacuated in the area of Haynes Avenue and Reuben Drive Sunday afternoon.

A gas leak caused an evacuation in portions of northeast Huntsville Sunday afternoon.

According to a Nixle alert, two blocks were evacuated just after noon due to an accident.

Huntsville Utilities was on the way and there was a heavy police presence.

HPD set up a perimeter around the block bordered by Haynes Avenue to the south, Reuben Drive to the west, Nixon Avenue to the north, and Penhall Drive to the east.

