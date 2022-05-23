HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Gasoline prices have risen to record highs in North Alabama, right before one of the busiest travel days of the year, according to GasBuddy.

Average prices in Huntsville are up 9.1 cents per gallon over the last week, averaging $4.28/g on Monday, per GasBuddy‘s survey of 261 stations in the Huntsville area. Gas is up 46.5 cents per gallon more than last month and is $1.48 higher than last year. Diesel prices went up 22.6 cents nationwide last week and currently average $5.518/g.

GasBuddy price reports show Huntsville gas prices ranging from $4.09/g at the cheapest to $4.49/g at the most expensive gas station.

Gas across the state of Alabama ranged from $3.99/g to $5.19/g, a difference of $1.20/g.

Ten years of gasoline prices in Huntsville

May 23, 2021: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $3.02/g)

May 23, 2020: $1.63/g (U.S. Average: $1.96/g)

May 23, 2019: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

May 23, 2018: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.97/g)

May 23, 2017: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

May 23, 2016: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

May 23, 2015: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)

May 23, 2014: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

May 23, 2013: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

May 23, 2012: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Chattanooga- $4.22/g, up 11.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.11/g.

Birmingham- $4.27/g, up 10.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.16/g.

Tennessee- $4.28/g, up 8.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.19/g.

“Gasoline prices surged over the last week to new record highs, but have finally started to slow their rise with diesel also finally cooling off,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With more Americans planning to hit the road for Memorial Day this year compared to last, prices will be over $1.50 per gallon higher than last year. Though, prices are appearing to slow down, for now. While the coast isn’t clear yet, and prices will be at their highest Memorial Day level ever, I’m hopeful that we could avoid a dreaded national average of $5 per gallon this year. Whether or not we’re able to depends on Americans cutting demand in the face of sky high prices.”

