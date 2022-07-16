HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Groceries and gas are more expensive than they were a year ago, and some people are finding it hard to keep up with necessary spending. Local church members said they see the need in the community and want to do something to help.

Members of the First Seventh Day Adventist Church hosted a community outreach day where they handed out gas cards and paid for people’s groceries.

Jennifer Patterson, one of the event’s participants said the church is working to “ease the squeeze” many people are feeling in the community.

“Giving back has to do with what’s needed, that gap that needs to be filled,” Patterson said. “We didn’t want to get out here and give out something that we think, but give out something that people actually have a need for.”

On Saturday, the First Seventh Day Adventist Church handed out 100 gas cards to local drivers.

“It’s a blessing because I know gas is going up right now, and some of y’all are struggling with the pandemic,” said gas card recipient Juggman Montana.

The day of outreach also included prayer walks, handing out free COVID-19 at-home test kits, and distributing care packages.