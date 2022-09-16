HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – An annual tradition is returning to the Rocket City.

Tuesday, the Huntsville Botanical Garden announced the dates for the 2022 edition of Galaxy of Lights.

For more than 25 years, guests from near and far have visited the Botanical Garden for the annual Christmastime tradition. As has been the case in previous years, both driving and walking nights will be offered in 2022.

Unlike previous years, however, the majority of the nights will be walking nights, with a more limited amount of dates for driving through the display.

“We are excited to be offering more Walking Nights than ever before at this year’s Galaxy of Lights. We increased the number of Walking Nights in response to their growing popularity and based on feedback from guests and the community.” Anna Beck, Huntsville Botanical Garden Director of Communications and Special Projects

Beck added that guests can expect new technology and innovative displays in what she billed as “an experience truly unique to the Garden and to Huntsville.”

2022 Galaxy of Lights Walking Nights will be from Nov. 11-27 and Dec. 17-Jan. 1, 2023, with the Garden closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Walkers will be admitted to the Garden starting at 5:15 p.m. each night, with the last group being admitted at 8:30 p.m.

2022 Driving Nights will be from Dec. 1-16. First admission is 5:30 p.m. and last admission is 9 p.m.

Dog friends are welcome as well every Monday and Tuesday during walking nights:

Nov. 14

Nov. 15

Nov. 21

Nov. 22

Dec. 19

Dec. 20

Dec. 26

Dec. 27

The Galaxy of Lights 5k Race and 3k Fun Run are returning, too!

The timed 5k will be ran on Monday, November 28, 2022, with two waves. 800 runners will be in Wave 1, which starts at 6 p.m., with 600 to follow in Wave 2 at 6:30 p.m. Registration for the 5k costs $30 and awards will be given based on age groups. Pets, strollers, and headphones should be left at home.

The 3k Fun Run will be ran on Tuesday, November 29 at 6:30 p.m. The un-timed event will include prize drawings and strollers are welcome. Pets and headphones should be left at home. Registration for the 3k is $25 for those 11 and older, and $15 for those 4-10 years old.

For those wanting to run both races, 100 spots are open for a $45 fee that includes the 3k and 5k. These runners will run as part of Wave 1 (6 p.m. start) in the 5k, and at the same time as everybody else in the 3k.

To register for either the 5k or 3k, click here. Tickets for the Galaxy of Lights itself will go on sale in October.