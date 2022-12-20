HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Christmas countdown is getting shorter, but don’t miss the holiday family fun offered right here in the Rocket City. The Galaxy of Lights is among those festivities!

For more than 25 years, Huntsville Botanical Garden has been taking families through a light show out of this world — and this year offers more walking nights than ever before.

“It’s truly interactive, it’s immersive, it’s a chance to have an experience where you can go at your own pace and enjoy some of these interactive elements that we’ve incorporated into the experience,” said Anna Beck, the garden’s director of communications and special projects.

Each year, the team that creates Galaxy of Lights makes it their mission to find new ways to make the tradition bigger and better… and this year is no different.

The garden extended its walking nights all the way up to Christmas Day and beyond.

With the new displays comes new technology too. The latest updates include synchronized lights with music throughout the garden and “Fobbles,” a gentle bubble filled with smoke allows visitors to get lost in the twinkling galaxy.

“Kind of within the lighting and design sector, we really look at those ideas after every year and really try to push those boundaries each year with as much of those ‘wow’ factor type technology that we’re able to push within all of our new RGB technology mixed in with many of our traditional displays that we have here,” said Steven Byrd, lighting design and programming manager.

Walking nights at Galaxy of Lights will last until January 1. Tickets are available online here or at the gate.