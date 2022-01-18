Funeral planned Tuesday for Madison County Sheriff’s investigator who died from COVID-19 complications

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A long-time member of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office will be laid to rest Tuesday.

Investigator Steve Finley died Friday from COVID-19 complications. The 30-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office joined the force in 1993 as a corrections officer, later moving to the patrol division, then worked as an investigator for the last 21 years.

Before joining the Sheriff’s Office, Finley spent 10 years on active duty with the U.S. Army.

“He was the very epitome of the definition of a loving husband, caring father, loyal brother, thoughtful friend and humble public servant.” “Investigator Finley’s commitment and dedication to his division and the community is a tremendous loss. We will forever remember our Brother and always honor his memory.” Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church (228 Mt. Zion Road, Huntsville), followed by a celebration of life service at 4 p.m.

Two processions are planned to honor the fallen member of law enforcement.

The first starts at noon, going from Valhalla Funeral Home (698 Winchester Road NE, Huntsville) to the church and is reserved for MCSO Honor Guard members.

The second will start at approximately 6 p.m., once the service ends, and will go from the church back to Vahalla Funeral Home.

During both processions, multiple intersections will be closed while law enforcement passes:

Winchester Road/Meridian Street

Winchester Road/Memorial Parkway

Winchester Road/Blue Springs Road

Winchester Road/Pulaski Pike

Pulaski Pike/Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Highway

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Highway/Kelley Cemetery Road

Alabama Highway 53/Research Park Frontage Road

Blake Bottom Road Off-Ramp from Research Park Blvd./Blake Bottom Road

Blake Bottom Road/Indian Creek Road

Blake Bottom Road/Jeff Road