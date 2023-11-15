MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has announced funeral arrangements for former Sheriff Blake Dorning, who passed on Tuesday after a battle with cancer.

A visitation service for Dorning will be held at Berryhill Funeral Home on Friday, November 17, from 4 pm to 8 pm. His memorial service and celebration of life will be held at the Huntsville First United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 18, at noon, in the Wesley Center on Greene Street in downtown Huntsville.

MCSO says a short visitation will be held at the Wesley Center before the services on Saturday, starting at 10 am and ending at 12 pm.

Dorning served as sheriff for 16 years, taking office on January 17, 2003. He is one of two men to win four consecutive terms as Madison County Sheriff.

He started his career with the sheriff’s office as a jail deputy in 1983 before going into the field for patrol. He became a sergeant in 1989, then a lieutenant in 1994, taking charge of the criminal investigations unit in 1998. He became a captain in 2001.

With 35 years, one month and 18 days of service, Dorning holds the longest total time serving the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

“Sheriff Dorning leaves a legacy of dedication, leadership, and service to the Madison County community, remembered not only for his professional accomplishments but as a man of God whose impact resonates in the hearts of his loved ones,” MCSO said in the announcement.

Berryhill Funeral Home is located at 2305 Memorial Parkway NW, Huntsville, AL 35810 and the address for Huntsville First United Methodist Church’s Wesley Center is 121 Greene St SE, Huntsville, AL 35805.

Burial will follow the Saturday services at Hastings Cemetery in Ardmore, AL.

If you want to donate to honor Sheriff Blake Dorning, you can do so through the Russell Hill Cancer Foundation online or mail donations to 3601 CCI Drive, Huntsville, AL 35805.