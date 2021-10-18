Funeral arrangements announced for longtime Huntsville City Council member

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The public will have an opportunity to pay their respects to a longtime member of the Huntsville City Council.

Dr. Richard Showers, Sr., who died Saturday, October 16, will be laid to rest on Friday, October 22 at New Mount Marrish Baptist Church Cemetery in Lillian, Alabama (located in extreme southeast Baldwin County).

Public viewing will be held from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 20 at Nelms Memorial Funeral Home (2501 Carmichael Avenue NW, Huntsville) and 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, October 21 at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church (315 Winchester Road NE, Huntsville).

Funeral services will follow public viewing at Union Chapel MBC Thursday, beginning at 11 a.m.

Showers was a member of the City Council, representing District 1, for 28 years, winning his first election in 1988.

The Dr. Richard Showers, Sr. Recreation Center, located at 4600 Blue Spring Road NW, is named in his honor.

In 2016, the City of Huntsville spent $1.2 million to upgrade the facility and add an outdoor splash pad.

To read the full obituary for Dr. Showers, click here.