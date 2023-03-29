HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby, who was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday.

Visitation will be held Sunday, April 2, from 3 – 6 p.m. The funeral service for Officer Crumby will be on Monday, April 3, at 10:30 a.m.

The visitation and funeral will be at Mayfair Church of Christ, located at 1095 Carl T Jones Drive.

Huntsville Police officials confirmed Officer Garret Crumby will be buried at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park on Monday, April 3, where his body will be taken after the funeral service in Huntsville.

HPD has received a number of requests to make donations. Private funds are being established through Redstone Federal Credit Union to help support the families of both officers that were shot during the incident.

Officials said condolences can be sent to the Crumby family and get-well cards can be sent to Officer Albert Morin c/o HPD P.O. Box 2085 Huntsville, AL 35804.