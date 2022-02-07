ORLANDO, Fla. (WHNT) – Travelers faced headaches at Orlando International Airport Monday morning.

According to Orlando’s flight status boards, 14 of Frontier’s 24 flights Monday were canceled – including Flight 1082 from Huntsville and Flight 1083 to Huntsville. A further eight flights were delayed with only two running on time.

News 19 has reached out to Frontier Airlines to clarify what happened; we’ll update this story when we learn more. Earlier Monday, the airline announced plans to buy competing low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines for nearly $3 billion.

All Spirit flights were running on time as of Monday morning.