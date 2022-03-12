HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — North Alabama residents will soon get their cheapest chance yet to visit Colorado thanks to a new nonstop flight from Huntsville to Denver through Frontier Airlines.

Earlier this week, Frontier announced multiple new nonstop destinations, including the new one from the Rocket City to the Mile-High City. The fares will start at $94 one-way with air service offered twice per week on Mondays and Fridays.

“Our passengers tell us that they have long desired this low-cost, non-stop flight to Denver,” said Rick Tucker, CEO, Huntsville International Airport. “We are thrilled to be able to offer it to them just in time for summer vacations out west.”

Frontier began its Huntsville operations in 2018. They currently operate one-way flights from Huntsville to Orlando, twice weekly.