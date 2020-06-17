Friends of Rescue to host community TAILgate complete with food trucks, adoptable pets

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Friends of Rescue partnered with some of Huntsville’s food trucks for an afternoon of family-friendly fun.

The community TAILgate is on Saturday, June 20th from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets to the Friends of Rescue lot. Organizers ask attendees to please respect social distancing guidelines.

Organizers say the FOR Store will have plenty of deals and the adoptable dogs & cats will be ready to mingle. Thirteen food trucks are expected to attend.

This event is to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the FOR store