HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library is teaming up with the North Alabama Food Bank to hand out fresh produce on June 23.

These two groups are teaming up to give out different types of fresh produce at 1 p.m.

They will be at the Cavalry Hill parking lot at the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library. This is at 2800 Poplar Avenue.

A tent will be set up in the parking lot where the produce will be handed out.

This event is open to the community and the fresh produce will be given out while supplies last.

For more information, you can visit the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library Facebook here.