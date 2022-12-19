Warming centers are getting ready to open in Huntsville as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing this week. (Photo: Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Warming centers are getting ready to open in Huntsville as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing this week. City officials are offering free transportation for those in need.

The City of Huntsville is working with local agencies to make sure people can get to the warming centers by offering free transportation for those in need.

The Weather Authority says the polar air mass that will track into the region will be the coldest air we have seen in almost 5 years! Temperatures Friday morning, the 23rd, will reach nearly 10 degrees with wind chill values ranging from five to fifteen degrees below zero!

The bone-chilling air will continue heading into the Holiday weekend, with temperatures Saturday morning near the single digits and wind chill values at five degrees below zero. It is crucial to take precautions to protect yourself from these cold temperatures.

Get the latest forecast info here.

Warming centers will be opened in the following locations:

Downtown Rescue Mission, 1400 Evangel Drive NW, downtownrescuemission.org, 256-536-2441

Salvation Army, 305 Seminole Drive SW, salvationarmyalm.org/huntsville, 256-536-9147

City officials say that weather permitting, Huntsville Police officers will be available to take people to the warming centers. To request a ride, just call HPD’s non-emergency phone number (256) 722-7100.

Huntsville Transit will also give free rides to and from the warming centers during its holiday hours of operation. City officials say transit will operate from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on December 22-23, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 24. The department will be closed Sunday.