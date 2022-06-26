HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Men, do you need to get screened for prostate cancer? There’s a free screening coming up at the Madison County Health Department.

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, the Urology Health Foundation (UHF) will be screening men 40 years old and older for prostate cancer. No appointments are needed for the screening, but face masks will be required while inside the Health Department building.

Screening involves a blood test, PSA, to measure a specific protein in the blood. This protein is normally found in the blood at very low levels and elevated readings could be a sign of prostate cancer. A physical examination, a digital rectal exam (DRE), is also given to detect prostate cancer. Both tests take about 10 minutes.

Dr. Thomas Moody, UHF President, said symptoms typically don’t appear until it’s too late; early detection is key, because that’s when the disease is at its most curable.

UHF officials also stated that prostate cancer is the second deadliest cancer in American men, with African American men at the highest risk. Risk also increases for men if a close relative has the disease.

For more information on the screening, call the Madison County Health Department at (256) 539-3711.