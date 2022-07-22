HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Need a new ‘do for back to school? Local barbers are offering free haircuts to the community Saturday afternoon.

From noon-4 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, barbers will be on-site at Hibbett & City Gear (2250 Sparkman Drive), cutting hair on a first come, first served basis.

Saturday’s Cutz For Kids in Huntsville is part of a series of events being held all across the country to get kids excited about the new school year and give them the opportunity to head back in style.

In addition, there will be music, refreshments, and fun for the whole family.